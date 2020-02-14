Dr. Christopher Park, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Park is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christopher Park, MD
Overview
Dr. Christopher Park, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Mobile, AL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from University Of Alabama School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Mobile Infirmary, Providence Hospital, Thomas Hospital, USA Children's & Women's Hospital and USA Health University Hospital.
Dr. Park works at
Locations
-
1
The Park Clinic for Plastic Surgery3153 Dauphin St, Mobile, AL 36606 Directions (251) 445-8888Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 6:00pmFriday8:00am - 2:00pm
-
2
The Park Clinic - Bayside411 N Section St, Fairhope, AL 36532 Directions (251) 340-6600Friday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Mobile Infirmary
- Providence Hospital
- Thomas Hospital
- USA Children's & Women's Hospital
- USA Health University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- UnitedHealthCare
- VIVA Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Park?
I love Dr. Park! He has been so attentive to my wishes. He called and text me after my breast augmentation to make sure I was doing good, which highly impressed me! He was also there to answer any questions I had via text. His staff has always been super sweet as well. Highly recommend him for any cosmetic needs!!
About Dr. Christopher Park, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1497885339
Education & Certifications
- Wake Forest University Baptist Medical Center
- Wake Forest University Baptist Medical Center
- University Of Alabama School Of Medicine
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Park accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Park has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Park works at
159 patients have reviewed Dr. Park. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Park.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Park, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Park appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.