Overview of Dr. Christopher Parker, MD

Dr. Christopher Parker, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Austin, TX. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Kansas City Univ Of Medicine Bioscience College Of Osteopathic Medicine|University of Health Sciences and is affiliated with St. David's North Austin Medical Center.



Dr. Parker works at Austin Diagnostic Clinic - Circle C in Austin, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Gout and Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.