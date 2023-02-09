Dr. Christopher Parker, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Parker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christopher Parker, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Christopher Parker, MD
Dr. Christopher Parker, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Austin, TX. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Kansas City Univ Of Medicine Bioscience College Of Osteopathic Medicine|University of Health Sciences and is affiliated with St. David's North Austin Medical Center.
Dr. Parker works at
Dr. Parker's Office Locations
-
1
Austin Diagnostic Clinic - Circle C5701 W Slaughter Ln Bldg C, Austin, TX 78749 Directions (512) 901-1111Monday8:00am - 8:00pmTuesday8:00am - 8:00pmWednesday8:00am - 8:00pmThursday8:00am - 8:00pmFriday8:00am - 8:00pmSaturday9:00am - 5:00pmSunday9:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
The Austin Diagnostic Clinic - North12221 N Mopac Expy, Austin, TX 78758 Directions (512) 901-4018
Hospital Affiliations
- St. David's North Austin Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Parker?
I have been seeing Dr.Parker for years now, he is very nice and is always there for me even during COVID, he is very easy to talk to and seems to really care, I trust him and trust is hard to come by these days. Dwain
About Dr. Christopher Parker, MD
- Rheumatology
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1912961384
Education & Certifications
- WALTER REED ARMY MEDICAL CENTER
- Walter Reed Army Med Center|Wm Beaumont Army Med Center
- William Beaumont Army Medical Center
- Kansas City Univ Of Medicine Bioscience College Of Osteopathic Medicine|University of Health Sciences
- Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Parker has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Parker accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Parker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Parker works at
Dr. Parker has seen patients for Arthritis, Gout and Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Parker on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Parker. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Parker.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Parker, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Parker appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.