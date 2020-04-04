Dr. Christopher Parks, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Parks is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christopher Parks, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Christopher Parks, MD
Dr. Christopher Parks, MD is a Pulmonologist in Newnan, GA. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Pulmonary Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with CTCA Atlanta.
Dr. Parks' Office Locations
Cancer Treatment Centers of America, Atlanta600 Celebrate Life Pkwy, Newnan, GA 30265 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- CTCA Atlanta
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Cigna
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
Had my first visit with Dr. Parks. He was very thorough with his explanations and put me at ease with my lung cancer diagnosis and plan of treatment.
About Dr. Christopher Parks, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1962436329
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Pulmonary Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Parks has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Parks accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Parks using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Parks has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Parks has seen patients for Metastatic Respiratory System Cancer and Bronchoscopy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Parks on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Parks. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Parks.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Parks, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Parks appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.