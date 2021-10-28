Dr. Christopher Parr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Parr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christopher Parr, MD
Overview
Dr. Christopher Parr, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Farmington, UT. They completed their fellowship with University Of California San Diego
Dr. Parr works at
Locations
Utah Imaging Associates1433 N 1075 W Ste 104, Farmington, UT 84025 Directions (435) 254-5912
IR Clinic520 Medical Dr Ste 100, Bountiful, UT 84010 Directions (435) 254-5913
Tanner Clinic - Layton2121 N 1700 W, Layton, UT 84041 Directions (435) 254-5914MondayClosedTuesdayClosedWednesdayClosedThursdayClosedFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Ogden Regional Medical Center
- Lakeview Hospital
- St. Mark's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross of Idaho
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Christopher Parr, MD
- Vascular Surgery
- English
Education & Certifications
- University Of California San Diego
- UNIVERSITY OF UTAH
- Lds Hospital
- Diagnostic Radiology and Interventional Radiology and Diagnostic Radiology
