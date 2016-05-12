Dr. Christopher Patronella, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Patronella is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christopher Patronella, MD
Dr. Christopher Patronella, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS.
Aesthetic Center For Plstc Sgry12727 Kimberley Ln Ste 300, Houston, TX 77024 Directions (713) 799-9999Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Had two surgeries with Dr. P. Would recommend him highly.
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1023183712
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS
- Plastic Surgery
Dr. Patronella has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Patronella has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Patronella. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Patronella.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Patronella, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Patronella appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.