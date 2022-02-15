See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Bowling Green, KY
Dr. Christopher Patton, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
3.2 (22)
Map Pin Small Bowling Green, KY
Accepting new patients
27 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Christopher Patton, MD

Dr. Christopher Patton, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Bowling Green, KY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Vanderbilt University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Tristar Greenview Regional Hospital, The Medical Center at Franklin and The Medical Center At Bowling Green.

Dr. Patton works at Western Kentucky Orthopaedic and Neurosurgical Associates in Bowling Green, KY with other offices in Glasgow, KY and Franklin, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Osteoarthritis and Osteoarthritis of Knee along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Patton's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Western Kentucky Orthopaedic and Neurosurgical Associates
    165 Natchez Trace Ave Ste 100, Bowling Green, KY 42103 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (270) 321-5790
  2. 2
    Western Kentucky Orthopaedic and Neurosurgical Associates
    405 S L Rogers Wells Blvd, Glasgow, KY 42141 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (270) 276-7994
  3. 3
    Western Kentucky Orthopaedic and Neurosurgical Associates
    1100 Brookhaven Rd Ste 103, Franklin, KY 42134 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (270) 321-5789

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Tristar Greenview Regional Hospital
  • The Medical Center at Franklin
  • The Medical Center At Bowling Green

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Bursitis
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Internal Derangement of Knee Chevron Icon
Knee Replacement Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
ACL Surgery Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Bunion
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Release Chevron Icon
Clavicle Fracture Chevron Icon
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Elbow Bursitis Chevron Icon
Elbow Sprain Chevron Icon
Femur Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Glenoid Labrum Tear Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Gout
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture Chevron Icon
Hip Pointer Injuries Chevron Icon
Hip Sprain Chevron Icon
Humerus Fracture Chevron Icon
Knee Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Chevron Icon
Knee Replacement Revision Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) Chevron Icon
Meniscus Surgery Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Reverse Total Shoulder and Total Shoulder Replacement Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Surgery Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Separated Femoral Epiphysis Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Tibia and Fibula Fractures Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Release Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendon Rupture Repair Chevron Icon
Ankle and Foot Instability or Derangement Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Ataxia
Baker’s Cyst Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Chondrocalcinosis Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Coccyx or Sacrum Fracture Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Elbow Fracture and-or Dislocation Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Elbow Injuries Chevron Icon
Elbow Replacement Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks Chevron Icon
Excision of Tarsal or Metatarsal Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Dislocation Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Fracture
Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
Hand Conditions Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Hip Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Hip Replacement Revision Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Knee Fracture Chevron Icon
Lateral Collateral Ligament (LCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Limb Cramp Chevron Icon
Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Morton's Neuroma Chevron Icon
Neck Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Osgood Schlatter Disease Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Partial Knee Replacement Chevron Icon
Pelvic Fracture Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Pseudoarthrosis Chevron Icon
Pyogenic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Removal of Bone Spur Chevron Icon
Runner's Knee Chevron Icon
Sacrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Scapular Fracture Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Disorders Chevron Icon
Spina Bifida Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Sprain Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Sprain
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Tibia or Fibula Stress Fracture Chevron Icon
Unicompartmental Hip Surgery Chevron Icon
Wrist Fracture Chevron Icon
    • AARP
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicaid of Kentucky
    • Medicare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 22 ratings
    Patient Ratings (22)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (9)
    Feb 15, 2022
    Dr Patton performed a bilateral knee replacement for me in June 2021. I have recuperated with absolutely no complications. I’m able to do just about anything I want to do without hesitation or problems. I only wish I would have done it sooner. He has awesome bedside manner. I highly recommend Dr. Patton should you need a knee replacement.
    Leslie Hart — Feb 15, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Christopher Patton, MD
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Patton to family and friends

    Dr. Patton's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Patton

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Christopher Patton, MD.

    About Dr. Christopher Patton, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 27 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1457354177
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Barnes Jewish Hospital S Campus
    Residency
    Internship
    • Barnes-Jewish Hosp Wash Univ Sch of Med
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Vanderbilt University School Of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Christopher Patton, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Patton is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Patton has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Patton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Patton has seen patients for Joint Pain, Osteoarthritis and Osteoarthritis of Knee, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Patton on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    22 patients have reviewed Dr. Patton. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Patton.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Patton, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Patton appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

