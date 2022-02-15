Dr. Christopher Patton, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Patton is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christopher Patton, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Christopher Patton, MD
Dr. Christopher Patton, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Bowling Green, KY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Vanderbilt University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Tristar Greenview Regional Hospital, The Medical Center at Franklin and The Medical Center At Bowling Green.
Dr. Patton's Office Locations
1
Western Kentucky Orthopaedic and Neurosurgical Associates165 Natchez Trace Ave Ste 100, Bowling Green, KY 42103 Directions (270) 321-5790
2
Western Kentucky Orthopaedic and Neurosurgical Associates405 S L Rogers Wells Blvd, Glasgow, KY 42141 Directions (270) 276-7994
3
Western Kentucky Orthopaedic and Neurosurgical Associates1100 Brookhaven Rd Ste 103, Franklin, KY 42134 Directions (270) 321-5789
Hospital Affiliations
- Tristar Greenview Regional Hospital
- The Medical Center at Franklin
- The Medical Center At Bowling Green
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- AARP
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicaid of Kentucky
- Medicare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Patton performed a bilateral knee replacement for me in June 2021. I have recuperated with absolutely no complications. I’m able to do just about anything I want to do without hesitation or problems. I only wish I would have done it sooner. He has awesome bedside manner. I highly recommend Dr. Patton should you need a knee replacement.
About Dr. Christopher Patton, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1457354177
Education & Certifications
- Barnes Jewish Hospital S Campus
- Barnes-Jewish Hosp Wash Univ Sch of Med
- Vanderbilt University School Of Medicine
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Patton has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Patton accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Patton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Patton has seen patients for Joint Pain, Osteoarthritis and Osteoarthritis of Knee, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Patton on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Patton. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Patton.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Patton, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Patton appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.