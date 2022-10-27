Dr. Pavlovic accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Christopher Pavlovic, MD
Dr. Christopher Pavlovic, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Park Ridge, IL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Washington Center / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Advocate Lutheran General Hospital and AMITA Health Resurrection Medical Center Chicago.
Thomas A Pavlovic MD Sc1875 Dempster St Ste 604, Park Ridge, IL 60068 Directions (847) 696-1203
- 2 7447 W Talcott Ave Ste 521, Chicago, IL 60631 Directions (847) 696-1200
- Advocate Lutheran General Hospital
- AMITA Health Resurrection Medical Center Chicago
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr.Chris listens and explains well, and is very willing to accommodate.
- Cardiology
- 23 years of experience
- English
- Washington Center / School of Medicine
- Cardiovascular Disease
Dr. Pavlovic has seen patients for Ventricular Tachycardia (VT), Sinus Tachycardia and Hypotension, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pavlovic on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
