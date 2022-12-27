Dr. Christopher Payne, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Payne is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christopher Payne, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Christopher Payne, MD
Dr. Christopher Payne, MD is an Urology Specialist in Texarkana, TX. They completed their residency with Ohio State Univresity
Dr. Payne works at
Dr. Payne's Office Locations
Collom & Carney Clinic1902 Moores Ln, Texarkana, TX 75503 Directions (903) 792-7515
Hospital Affiliations
- Christus Saint Michael Health System
- Howard Memorial Hospital
- Wadley Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Great Medical advisor.. let's you know his medical options after test ,etc is complete. He trustworthy to address an provide for my urology issues.
About Dr. Christopher Payne, MD
- Urology
- English
- 1558363507
Education & Certifications
- Ohio State Univresity
- Baylor University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Payne has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Payne accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Payne has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Payne works at
Dr. Payne has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Incontinence and Bladder Infection, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Payne on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Payne. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Payne.
