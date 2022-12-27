Overview of Dr. Christopher Payne, MD

Dr. Christopher Payne, MD is an Urology Specialist in Texarkana, TX. They completed their residency with Ohio State Univresity



Dr. Payne works at Collom & Carney Clinic in Texarkana, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Incontinence and Bladder Infection along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.