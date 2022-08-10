See All Psychiatrists in Charleston, SC
Dr. Christopher Pelic, MD

Psychiatry
5.0 (2)
Map Pin Small Charleston, SC
Accepting new patients
23 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Christopher Pelic, MD

Dr. Christopher Pelic, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Charleston, SC. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Consultation-Liaison Psychiatry. They graduated from University Of Toledo College Of Medicine and is affiliated with MUSC Health University Medical Center.

Dr. Pelic works at MUSC Health Institute of Psychiatry in Charleston, SC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Pelic's Office Locations

  1. 1
    MUSC Health Institute of Psychiatry
    67 President St Rm 459, Charleston, SC 29425 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    
    
    About Dr. Christopher Pelic, MD

    • Psychiatry
    • 23 years of experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school.
    • English
    • Male
    • 1396853263
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    • Med University Sc College Of Med
    • University Of Toledo College Of Medicine
    • Consultation-Liaison Psychiatry and Psychiatry
    Hospital Affiliations

    • MUSC Health University Medical Center

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Christopher Pelic, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pelic is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Pelic has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Pelic has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Pelic works at MUSC Health Institute of Psychiatry in Charleston, SC. View the full address on Dr. Pelic’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Pelic. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pelic.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pelic, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pelic appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

