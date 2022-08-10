Dr. Christopher Pelic, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pelic is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christopher Pelic, MD
Overview of Dr. Christopher Pelic, MD
Dr. Christopher Pelic, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Charleston, SC. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Consultation-Liaison Psychiatry. They graduated from University Of Toledo College Of Medicine and is affiliated with MUSC Health University Medical Center.
Dr. Pelic works at
Dr. Pelic's Office Locations
MUSC Health Institute of Psychiatry67 President St Rm 459, Charleston, SC 29425 Directions
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Great listener and very knowledgeable on my meds!
About Dr. Christopher Pelic, MD
- Psychiatry
- 23 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1396853263
Education & Certifications
- Med University Sc College Of Med
- University Of Toledo College Of Medicine
- Consultation-Liaison Psychiatry and Psychiatry
Hospital Affiliations
- MUSC Health University Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pelic has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pelic accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Pelic using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Pelic has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pelic works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Pelic. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pelic.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pelic, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pelic appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.