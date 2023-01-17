Dr. Christopher Pelletiere, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pelletiere is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christopher Pelletiere, MD
Overview of Dr. Christopher Pelletiere, MD
Dr. Christopher Pelletiere, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Inverness, IL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from University of Illinois Chicago and is affiliated with Advocate Good Shepherd Hospital, AMITA Health St. Alexius Medical Center Hoffman Estates and Northwest Community Hospital.
Dr. Pelletiere works at
Dr. Pelletiere's Office Locations
-
1
Barrington Plastic Surgery Ltd.1602 W Colonial Pkwy, Inverness, IL 60067 Directions (847) 358-9444
Hospital Affiliations
- Advocate Good Shepherd Hospital
- AMITA Health St. Alexius Medical Center Hoffman Estates
- Northwest Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- AllKids Health Insurance
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UniCare
- UnitedHealthCare
- We do not accept health insurance
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Pelletiere?
Dr. Christopher Pelletiere did a great job, I had a thigh lift with excellent results.He takes his time and explained everything to me in a very clear manner. And the staff are friendly and ensure that I was properly informed about my health and care. I would definitely recommend Dr. Christopher Pelletiere to friends and family.
About Dr. Christopher Pelletiere, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1528086725
Education & Certifications
- Georgetown University Washington Dc
- University of Illinois Chicago
- University of Chicago
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pelletiere has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pelletiere accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pelletiere has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pelletiere works at
69 patients have reviewed Dr. Pelletiere. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pelletiere.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pelletiere, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pelletiere appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.