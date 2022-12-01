Dr. Christopher Pelzek, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pelzek is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christopher Pelzek, MD
Overview of Dr. Christopher Pelzek, MD
Dr. Christopher Pelzek, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Oak Lawn, IL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Wisconsin Medical School and is affiliated with Franciscan Health Hammond and Silver Cross Hospital.
Dr. Pelzek works at
Dr. Pelzek's Office Locations
1
Retina Vitreous Associates4930 W 95th St, Oak Lawn, IL 60453 Directions (219) 242-8221
2
Retina Vitreous Associates963 N 129th Infantry Dr Ste 130, Joliet, IL 60435 Directions (815) 744-1812
3
Retina Vitreous Associates7440 W College Dr # A-100, Palos Heights, IL 60463 Directions (708) 448-3000
4
Pathways Therapeutic Services Inc.15255 S 94th Ave Ste 500, Orland Park, IL 60462 Directions (708) 364-1700Monday4:00pm - 7:00pmTuesday10:00am - 7:00pmWednesday11:00am - 8:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday1:00pm - 5:30pmSaturday10:00am - 1:00pmSunday12:00pm - 3:00pm
5
Munster931 Ridge Rd Ste C, Munster, IN 46321 Directions (219) 836-4110Monday10:00am - 6:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 1:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Franciscan Health Hammond
- Silver Cross Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- HAP Insurance
- HealthLink
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- Sagamore Health Network
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Pelzek provided fast, detailed info about my mother's situation. The staff were hard-working and scheduled our necessary tests and surgery promptly.
About Dr. Christopher Pelzek, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 27 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1669475281
Education & Certifications
- University of Southern California-Doheny Eye Institute
- Johns Hopkins University-Wilmer Eye Institute
- St. Luke's Med Ctr
- University Of Wisconsin Medical School
