Overview of Dr. Christopher Pelzek, MD

Dr. Christopher Pelzek, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Oak Lawn, IL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Wisconsin Medical School and is affiliated with Franciscan Health Hammond and Silver Cross Hospital.



Dr. Pelzek works at Retina Vitreous Associates in Oak Lawn, IL with other offices in Joliet, IL, Palos Heights, IL, Orland Park, IL and Munster, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Age-Related Macular Degeneration, Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration and Retinal Vein Occlusion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.