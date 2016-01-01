Dr. Christopher Pendola, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pendola is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christopher Pendola, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Christopher Pendola, MD
Dr. Christopher Pendola, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Kingsport, TN. They specialize in Neurology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Holston Valley Medical Center.
Dr. Pendola works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Pendola's Office Locations
-
1
Associated Orthopaedics of Kingsport, Kingsport, TN430 W RAVINE RD, Kingsport, TN 37660 Directions (423) 245-3161Monday8:00am - 6:00pmTuesday8:00am - 6:00pmWednesday8:00am - 6:00pmThursday8:00am - 6:00pmFriday8:00am - 6:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Holston Valley Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Pendola?
About Dr. Christopher Pendola, MD
- Neurology
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1013018431
Education & Certifications
- SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pendola has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pendola accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pendola has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pendola works at
Dr. Pendola has seen patients for Essential Tremor, Myoclonus and Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pendola on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Pendola. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pendola.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pendola, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pendola appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.