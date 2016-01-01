Overview of Dr. Christopher Pendola, MD

Dr. Christopher Pendola, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Kingsport, TN. They specialize in Neurology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Holston Valley Medical Center.



Dr. Pendola works at Associated Orthopaedics of Kingsport, Kingsport, TN in Kingsport, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Essential Tremor, Myoclonus and Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.