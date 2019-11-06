Dr. Christopher Perkins, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Perkins is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christopher Perkins, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Christopher Perkins, MD
Dr. Christopher Perkins, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Fresno, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY LA SALLE / MEXICAN SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Clovis Community Medical Center and Saint Agnes Medical Center.
Dr. Perkins works at
Dr. Perkins' Office Locations
Women's Cancer Care6121 N Thesta St Ste 205, Fresno, CA 93710 Directions (559) 438-7390Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Clovis Community Medical Center
- Saint Agnes Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Delta Health System
- First Health
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medico
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- TriWest Champus
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Very satified with what he had to tell me my family and I have decided to continue attending all appt that are necessary
About Dr. Christopher Perkins, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 41 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1396820189
Education & Certifications
- University of California At Davis / School of Medicine
- UCSF Fresno, University Medical Center
- UNIVERSITY LA SALLE / MEXICAN SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- California State University, Fresno
- Internal Medicine
Dr. Perkins has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Perkins accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Perkins has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Perkins speaks Spanish.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Perkins. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Perkins.
