Overview of Dr. Christopher Perry, DO

Dr. Christopher Perry, DO is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Toledo, OH. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Des Moines University and is affiliated with ProMedica Toledo Hospital.



Dr. Perry works at Toledo Clinic Ear Nose & Throat in Toledo, OH with other offices in Sylvania, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Sinusitis, Chronic Sinusitis and Otitis Media along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.