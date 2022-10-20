See All Ophthalmologists in Greenwood, IN
Dr. Christopher Pesavento, MD

Ophthalmology
3.9 (26)
Accepting new patients
21 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Christopher Pesavento, MD

Dr. Christopher Pesavento, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Greenwood, IN. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Indiana University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Community Hospital South and Franciscan Health Indianapolis.

Dr. Pesavento works at Southside Center For Sight in Greenwood, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Corneal Erosion, Eye Infections and Corneal Diseases along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Dr. Pesavento's Office Locations

    Southside Center For Sight
    701 E County Line Rd Ste 202, Greenwood, IN 46143 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (317) 215-2833
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Community Hospital South
  • Franciscan Health Indianapolis

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Corneal Erosion
Eye Infections
Corneal Diseases
Corneal Erosion
Eye Infections
Corneal Diseases

Treatment frequency



Corneal Erosion Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Black Eye Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Entropion Chevron Icon
Exotropia Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Foreign Body Removal from Eye Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Removal of Foreign Body from External Eye Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Anterior Scleritis Chevron Icon
Diabetic Cataracts Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Surgery Chevron Icon
Paralytic Strabismus Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Sagamore Health Network
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 26 ratings
    Patient Ratings (26)
    5 Star
    (18)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Christopher Pesavento, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 21 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1285742163
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Indiana University School of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Christopher Pesavento, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pesavento is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Pesavento has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Pesavento has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Pesavento works at Southside Center For Sight in Greenwood, IN. View the full address on Dr. Pesavento’s profile.

    Dr. Pesavento has seen patients for Corneal Erosion, Eye Infections and Corneal Diseases, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pesavento on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    26 patients have reviewed Dr. Pesavento. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pesavento.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pesavento, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pesavento appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

