Overview of Dr. Christopher Pesavento, MD

Dr. Christopher Pesavento, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Greenwood, IN. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Indiana University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Community Hospital South and Franciscan Health Indianapolis.



Dr. Pesavento works at Southside Center For Sight in Greenwood, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Corneal Erosion, Eye Infections and Corneal Diseases along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.