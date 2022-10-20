Dr. Christopher Pesavento, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pesavento is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christopher Pesavento, MD
Overview of Dr. Christopher Pesavento, MD
Dr. Christopher Pesavento, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Greenwood, IN. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Indiana University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Community Hospital South and Franciscan Health Indianapolis.
Dr. Pesavento's Office Locations
Southside Center For Sight701 E County Line Rd Ste 202, Greenwood, IN 46143 Directions (317) 215-2833Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Community Hospital South
- Franciscan Health Indianapolis
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
He's the BEST!
About Dr. Christopher Pesavento, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1285742163
Education & Certifications
- Indiana University School of Medicine
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pesavento has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pesavento accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pesavento has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pesavento has seen patients for Corneal Erosion, Eye Infections and Corneal Diseases, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pesavento on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Pesavento. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pesavento.
