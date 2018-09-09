Overview of Dr. Christopher Peterson, MD

Dr. Christopher Peterson, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Wausau, WI. They specialize in Hematology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN and is affiliated with Aspirus Langlade Hospital and Aspirus Wausau Hospital.



Dr. Peterson works at Langlade Hospital Cancer Center in Wausau, WI with other offices in Antigo, WI. They frequently treat conditions like Secondary Malignancies, Neutropenia and Anemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.