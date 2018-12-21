See All Pediatric Cardiologists in New York, NY
Dr. Christopher Petit, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Christopher Petit, MD

Pediatric Cardiology
5.0 (3)
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Christopher Petit, MD

Dr. Christopher Petit, MD is a Pediatric Cardiology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Pediatric Cardiology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Adult Congenital Heart Disease. They graduated from Vanderbilt University Med School|Vanderbilt University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center.

Dr. Petit works at CUIMC/NewYork-Presbyterian Morgan Stanley Children's Hospital in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Dr. Petit's Office Locations

  1. 1
    CUIMC/NewYork-Presbyterian Morgan Stanley Children's Hospital
    3959 Broadway, New York, NY 10032 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Chest Pain Evaluation
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment
Coronary Angiogram
Chest Pain Evaluation
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment
Coronary Angiogram

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Chest Pain Evaluation Chevron Icon
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment Chevron Icon
Coronary Angiogram Chevron Icon
Arrhythmia Screening Chevron Icon
Cardiovascular Diagnostic Test Chevron Icon
Cardiovascular Stress Test Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
Dobutamine Thallium Stress Test Chevron Icon
Echocardiography Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
HeartAware Online Risk Screening Chevron Icon
Nuclear Stress Testing Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Disease Screening (PAD) Chevron Icon
Pharmacologic Nuclear Stress Test Chevron Icon
Pharmacologic Stress Test, Adenosine Chevron Icon
Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Stress Test Chevron Icon
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Tilt Table Testing Chevron Icon
Treadmill Stress Test Chevron Icon
Adult Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Aortic Diseases Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography) Chevron Icon
Cardiac Event Monitor Chevron Icon
Cardiac Imaging Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Congenital Aortic Valve Disorders Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Pediatric EKG (Electrocardiogram, ECG) Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Pericarditis Chevron Icon
Peripheral Artery Catheterization Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Supraventricular Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Systemic Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Guardian
    • Humana
    • MetLife
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Financial Group
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Petit?

    Dec 21, 2018
    Wonderful
    — Dec 21, 2018
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Christopher Petit, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Christopher Petit, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Petit to family and friends

    Dr. Petit's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Petit

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Christopher Petit, MD.

    About Dr. Christopher Petit, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatric Cardiology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 24 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1609895994
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • McGaw Medical Center of Northwestern University
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Vanderbilt University Med School|Vanderbilt University School Of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Adult Congenital Heart Disease and Pediatric Cardiology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Christopher Petit, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Petit is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Petit has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Petit has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Petit works at CUIMC/NewYork-Presbyterian Morgan Stanley Children's Hospital in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Petit’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Petit. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Petit.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Petit, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Petit appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Christopher Petit, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.