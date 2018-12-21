Dr. Christopher Petit, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Petit is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christopher Petit, MD
Overview of Dr. Christopher Petit, MD
Dr. Christopher Petit, MD is a Pediatric Cardiology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Pediatric Cardiology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Adult Congenital Heart Disease. They graduated from Vanderbilt University Med School|Vanderbilt University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center.
CUIMC/NewYork-Presbyterian Morgan Stanley Children's Hospital3959 Broadway, New York, NY 10032 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
- McGaw Medical Center of Northwestern University
- Vanderbilt University Med School|Vanderbilt University School Of Medicine
- Adult Congenital Heart Disease and Pediatric Cardiology
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Petit. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Petit.
