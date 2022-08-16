Overview of Dr. Christopher Petrus, MD

Dr. Christopher Petrus, MD is an Urology Specialist in Fairhope, AL. They specialize in Urology, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from LA STATE UNIV SCH OF MED IN SHREVEPORT and is affiliated with South Baldwin Regional Medical Center and Thomas Hospital.



Dr. Petrus works at Urology Associates of Fairhope in Fairhope, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) and Bladder Infection along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.