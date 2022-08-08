Overview

Dr. Christopher Pickett, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Farmington, CT. They specialize in Cardiology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from TULANE UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Uconn John Dempsey Hospital.



Dr. Pickett works at Hartford HealthCare Medical Group in Farmington, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Electrocardiogram (EKG), Heart Palpitations and Sinus Bradycardia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.