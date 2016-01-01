Dr. Christopher Pickett, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pickett is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christopher Pickett, MD
Overview
Dr. Christopher Pickett, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL CENTER.
Dr. Pickett works at
Locations
Methodist Physicians South Texas Cardiovascular Consultants - San Antonio6800 W Interstate 10 Ste 350, San Antonio, TX 78201 Directions (210) 575-4195Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Methodist Heart and Lung Institute Heart Valve Center4499 Medical Dr Ste 166, San Antonio, TX 78229 Directions (210) 575-4195Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Christopher Pickett, MD
- Cardiology
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1609072693
Education & Certifications
- GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL CENTER
- Cardiovascular Disease and Interventional Cardiology
