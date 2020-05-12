Dr. Christopher Piller, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Piller is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christopher Piller, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Christopher Piller, MD
Dr. Christopher Piller, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Rome, GA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Duke University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Adventhealth Redmond and Floyd Medical Center.
Dr. Piller works at
Dr. Piller's Office Locations
-
1
Harbin Clinic Urology1825 Martha Berry Blvd NW, Rome, GA 30165 Directions (706) 236-6362
-
2
Harbin Orthopaedics330 Turner McCall Blvd SW Ste 2000, Rome, GA 30165 Directions (706) 236-6362
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Redmond
- Floyd Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Community Health Choice
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- One Call Care Management
- Peach State Health Plan
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Piller?
I think he is fantastic I had my surgery on both knees 7 years ago. I was in my late 70s and I could barely walk. He gave me a new lease on life
About Dr. Christopher Piller, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1598820813
Education & Certifications
- American Sports Medicine Institute
- University Of Rochester, Strong Memorial Hospital
- Duke University School Of Medicine
- Hobart College
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Piller has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Piller accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Piller has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Piller works at
Dr. Piller has seen patients for Joint Pain, Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Osteoarthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Piller on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
68 patients have reviewed Dr. Piller. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Piller.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Piller, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Piller appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.