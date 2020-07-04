Overview of Dr. Christopher Pitsch, DO

Dr. Christopher Pitsch, DO is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Langhorne, PA. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice/OMT. They graduated from WEST VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Jefferson Torresdale Hospital and Jefferson Frankford Hospital.



Dr. Pitsch works at Geriatric & Adult Medicine in Langhorne, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Gait Abnormality, Difficulty With Walking and Scabies along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.