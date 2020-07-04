See All Geriatric Medicine Doctors in Langhorne, PA
Dr. Christopher Pitsch, DO

Geriatric Medicine
4.2 (5)
Accepting new patients
13 years of experience
Overview of Dr. Christopher Pitsch, DO

Dr. Christopher Pitsch, DO is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Langhorne, PA. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice/OMT. They graduated from WEST VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Jefferson Torresdale Hospital and Jefferson Frankford Hospital.

Dr. Pitsch works at Geriatric & Adult Medicine in Langhorne, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Gait Abnormality, Difficulty With Walking and Scabies along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Pitsch's Office Locations

    Geriatric & Adult Medicine
    240 Middletown Blvd Ste 10, Langhorne, PA 19047 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    Insurance Accepted

    • Amerihealth
    • Buckeye Community Health Plan
    • CHAMPVA
    • Consumer Health Network
    • Delta Dental
    • Health Net
    • Keystone Health Plan East
    • Magellan Health Services
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.2
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jul 04, 2020
    Whoever posted "never responds to phone calls", obviously you are rating wrong physician. Dr. Pitsch, physician in Langhorne Pa, responds to all calls in timely manner, and is a dedicated, compassionate, extraordinary person and physician.
    — Jul 04, 2020
    About Dr. Christopher Pitsch, DO

    • Geriatric Medicine
    • 13 years of experience
    • English
    • Male
    • 1720309297
    Education & Certifications

    • PCOM - See City Avenue Hospital
    • Aria Health System
    • WEST VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
    • Family Practice/OMT
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Jefferson Torresdale Hospital
    • Jefferson Frankford Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Christopher Pitsch, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pitsch is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Pitsch has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Pitsch has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Pitsch works at Geriatric & Adult Medicine in Langhorne, PA. View the full address on Dr. Pitsch’s profile.

    Dr. Pitsch has seen patients for Gait Abnormality, Difficulty With Walking and Scabies, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pitsch on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Pitsch. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pitsch.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pitsch, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pitsch appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

