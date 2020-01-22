Dr. Christopher Plastaras, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Plastaras is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christopher Plastaras, MD
Overview
Dr. Christopher Plastaras, MD is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Elkins Park, PA. They specialize in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Einstein Medical Center Philadelphia and Pennsylvania Hospital.
Locations
Albert Einstein Medical Center60 Township Line Rd, Elkins Park, PA 19027 Directions (215) 663-6000
Einstein Cardiology at Tabor Road12 S 23rd St Ofc Ctr, Philadelphia, PA 19103 Directions (215) 663-6856
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
- UPMC
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Plastaras is an amazing physician & person. I have never had an appointment with him that he was not concerned about how everything was going in my life, not just my spine. There are very few doctors that take the time to do this with patients, I appreciated that total person care. The pain issues with my spine are taken seriously, options are offered and we discuss the options as a team & outcomes are always 100% positive. Dr. Plastaras is the best I could ask for.
About Dr. Christopher Plastaras, MD
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
- 27 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1134135767
Education & Certifications
- Northwestern Memorial Hospital
- Einstein Medical Center, Transitional Internship
- University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine
Hospital Affiliations
- Einstein Medical Center Philadelphia
- Pennsylvania Hospital
