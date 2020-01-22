Overview

Dr. Christopher Plastaras, MD is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Elkins Park, PA. They specialize in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Einstein Medical Center Philadelphia and Pennsylvania Hospital.



Dr. Plastaras works at Einstein Medical Center in Elkins Park, PA with other offices in Philadelphia, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Back Pain, Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Chronic Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.