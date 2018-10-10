Dr. Christopher Pole, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pole is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christopher Pole, MD
Dr. Christopher Pole, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Leawood, KS.
Cokingtin Eye Center5520 College Blvd Ste 201, Leawood, KS 66211 Directions (913) 491-3737
Cass Regional Medical Center2800 E Rock Haven Rd, Harrisonville, MO 64701 Directions (913) 491-3737Monday8:30am - 4:00pmTuesday8:30am - 4:00pmWednesday8:30am - 4:00pmThursday8:30am - 4:00pmFriday8:30am - 4:00pm
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr Pole performed cataract surgery for me. He and his staff did an excellent job and I am very pleased by the results.
- Ophthalmology
- English, Spanish
- Ophthalmology
Dr. Pole has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pole accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pole has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pole has seen patients for Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), Farsightedness and Dry Eyes, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pole on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Pole speaks Spanish.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Pole. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pole.
