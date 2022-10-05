See All Vascular Surgeons in Knoxville, TN
Dr. Christopher Pollock, MD

Vascular Surgery
3.2 (13)
Map Pin Small Knoxville, TN
Accepting new patients
26 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Christopher Pollock, MD

Dr. Christopher Pollock, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Knoxville, TN. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Tennessee Health Science Center College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Fort Loudoun Medical Center, Parkwest Medical Center and Tennova Healthcare North Knoxville Medical Center.

Dr. Pollock works at Premier Surgical in Knoxville, TN with other offices in Lenoir City, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Atherosclerosis, Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) and Spider Veins along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Pollock's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Premier Surgical Papermill Drive
    6408 Papermill Dr Ste 200, Knoxville, TN 37919 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (865) 588-8229
  2. 2
    Premier Surgical Associates
    4713 Papermill Dr Ste 100, Knoxville, TN 37909 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (865) 588-9952
  3. 3
    Lenoir City
    576 Fort Loudoun Medical Center Dr Ste 106, Lenoir City, TN 37772 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (865) 588-8229

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Fort Loudoun Medical Center
  • Parkwest Medical Center
  • Tennova Healthcare North Knoxville Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Atherosclerosis
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD)
Spider Veins
Atherosclerosis
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD)
Spider Veins

Atherosclerosis
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD)
Spider Veins
Aortic Aneurysm
Renal Artery Arteriosclerotic Disease
Varicose Veins
Aneurysm
Carotid Artery Disease
Peripheral Arterial Disease of Extremities
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm
Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm (AAA)
Iliac Aneurysm
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection
Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis
Port Placements or Replacements
Secondary Malignancies
Umbilical Hernia
Venous Insufficiency
Abdominal Pain
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
Anal and Rectal Cancer
Aortic Dissection
Aortic Ectasia
Aortic Embolism and Thrombosis
Atherosclerosis of Aorta
Bone Cancer
Brachial Plexus Palsy
Breast Cancer
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Chronic Venous Embolism Thrombosis
Colorectal Cancer
Congenital Heart Defects
Constipation
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Dialysis Access Procedures
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy)
Embolism
Esophageal Cancer
Heart Disease
Hiatal Hernia
Hyperparathyroidism
Inguinal Hernia
Ischemic Colitis
Lipomas
Liver Cancer
Lung Cancer
Lymphedema
Male Breast Cancer
Median Arcuate Ligament Syndrome (MALS)
Osteosarcoma
Pancreatic Cancer
Partial Lung Collapse
Peripheral Arterial Dissection
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Pleural Effusion
Secondary Hypertension
Soft Tissue Sarcoma
Thoracoabdominal Aortic Aneurysm
Thrombosis
Thyroid Nodule
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
Vascular Disease
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines
Venous Compression
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis
Venous Sclerotherapy
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Oct 05, 2022
    He preformed a highly complicated vascular surgery on me. They saved my life.
    — Oct 05, 2022
    About Dr. Christopher Pollock, MD

    Specialties
    • Vascular Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 26 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1306953260
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of Virginia
    Internship
    • Univ of Tennessee
    Medical Education
    • University Of Tennessee Health Science Center College Of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • Vanderbilt University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Christopher Pollock, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pollock is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Pollock has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Pollock has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Pollock has seen patients for Atherosclerosis, Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) and Spider Veins, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pollock on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Pollock. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pollock.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pollock, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pollock appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

