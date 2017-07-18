Overview of Dr. Christopher Porter, MD

Dr. Christopher Porter, MD is an Urology Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Urology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Rush Medical College Of Rush University and is affiliated with Virginia Mason Medical Center.



Dr. Porter works at Virginia Mason Medical Center in Seattle, WA with other offices in Bellevue, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Blood in Urine (Hematuria), Bladder Cancer and Orchiectomy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.