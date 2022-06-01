Overview of Dr. Christopher Powers, DPM

Dr. Christopher Powers, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in New Hartford, NY. They specialize in Podiatry, has 10 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE.



Dr. Powers works at Slocum-Dickson Medical Group PLLC in New Hartford, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Hammer Toe and Plantar Fasciitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.