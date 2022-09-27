Dr. Christopher Pratt, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pratt is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christopher Pratt, DO
Overview of Dr. Christopher Pratt, DO
Dr. Christopher Pratt, DO is a Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine Specialist in Granbury, TX. They specialize in Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS / AUSTIN CAMPUS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Lake Granbury Medical Center and WHS East Campus.
Dr. Pratt works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Pratt's Office Locations
-
1
Granbury Location1200 Crawford Ave Ste B, Granbury, TX 76048 Directions (817) 332-9966
-
2
Christopher C Pratt DO1001 12th Ave Ste 140, Fort Worth, TX 76104 Directions (817) 871-9069Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Lake Granbury Medical Center
- WHS East Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Pratt?
I love Dr Pratt. I have seen him now for 10+ years. I will never use another doctor unless Dr Pratt retires prior to my death. I have been kept from major surgery due to him and the different procedures he gives me. I had scoliosis surgery ate she 15 and have 12” of my back fused and two rods put in. I had a neck fusion and plate and screws put in about 10 years ago. Dr Pratt listens, he cares, he has sympathy and empathy. He is kind and gentle with a great bedside manner. He is honest and knowledgeable about his work. If I could give him 100 stars I would. His staff has always been kind to me. I am actually getting another rhizadomy tomorrow morning and I’m anxiously awaiting the pain it will relieve in my lower back. I can’t say enough kind things about Dr Pratt. He also treats my mother and she will have a rhizadomy in the morning after mine. He is a household name within our family and we consider him family. If you need someone skilled and knowledgeable to assist with your pain,
About Dr. Christopher Pratt, DO
- Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine
- 26 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1700851292
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS / AUSTIN CAMPUS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pratt has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pratt accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pratt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pratt works at
Dr. Pratt speaks Spanish.
47 patients have reviewed Dr. Pratt. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pratt.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pratt, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pratt appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.