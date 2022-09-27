See All Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine Doctors in Granbury, TX
Dr. Christopher Pratt, DO

Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine
3.6 (47)
Accepting new patients
26 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Christopher Pratt, DO

Dr. Christopher Pratt, DO is a Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine Specialist in Granbury, TX. They specialize in Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS / AUSTIN CAMPUS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Lake Granbury Medical Center and WHS East Campus.

Dr. Pratt works at Christopher C Pratt DO in Granbury, TX with other offices in Fort Worth, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Pratt's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Granbury Location
    1200 Crawford Ave Ste B, Granbury, TX 76048 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (817) 332-9966
  2. 2
    Christopher C Pratt DO
    1001 12th Ave Ste 140, Fort Worth, TX 76104 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (817) 871-9069
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Lake Granbury Medical Center
  • WHS East Campus

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Nerve Conduction Studies Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Postherpetic Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 47 ratings
    Patient Ratings (47)
    5 Star
    (27)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (14)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Christopher Pratt, DO

    Specialties
    • Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 26 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1700851292
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS / AUSTIN CAMPUS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
