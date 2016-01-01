Dr. Pray accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Christopher Pray, MD
Dr. Christopher Pray, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Bethel Park, PA.
Bethel Park Office2000 Oxford Dr Ste 305, Bethel Park, PA 15102 Directions (412) 942-7900
Ppcp Vanadium Rd.363 Vanadium Rd Ste 202, Pittsburgh, PA 15243 Directions (412) 249-1674
- 3 3928 Washington Rd Ste 270, Canonsburg, PA 15317 Directions (412) 942-7900
- 4 1000 Bower Hill Rd # 7400, Pittsburgh, PA 15243 Directions (412) 942-7788
- Saint Clair Hospital
- Washington Hospital
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
- Cardiology
- English
- 1891014213
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Dr. Pray has seen patients for Cardiac MRI (Magnetic Resonance Imaging) of Heart or Chest and Electrocardiogram (EKG), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pray on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
