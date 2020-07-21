Dr. Christopher Prichard, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Prichard is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christopher Prichard, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Christopher Prichard, MD
Dr. Christopher Prichard, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from HARVARD UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with The Woman's Hospital of Texas, Houston Methodist Hospital and Houston Methodist West Hospital.

Dr. Prichard's Office Locations
Texas ENT Specialists, P.A.8731 Katy Fwy Ste 200, Houston, TX 77024 Directions (832) 299-3919Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- The Woman's Hospital of Texas
- Houston Methodist Hospital
- Houston Methodist West Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Prichard was personable and professional during my multiple office visits and 2 outpatient surgeries. However, I will not go back to him. I don't know if I should hold him or his staff accountable for the insurance coverage dispute I am still entangled in 9 months after my first surgery. You see, I am being told that while I was under anesthesia (both times), Dr Prichard called in an on call surgery assistant to help him during the surgery. Therefore, the 3rd party company filed 2 medical claims with my insurance; but the claim was processed as out-of-network, causing me to incur an unexpected bill. I have fought with Prichard's office and the surgical company he brought in to assist to no avail. And, according to Cigna, I should have informed Prichard's office staff to only partner with companies who were in-network, or, the 3rd party company should have been pre authorized before my procedures. I am caught in the middle of this scam even though I did my due diligence.
About Dr. Christopher Prichard, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1457558546
Education & Certifications
- Baylor Medical Center
- Baylor Medical Center
- HARVARD UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery

