Overview of Dr. Christopher Proctor, MD

Dr. Christopher Proctor, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Santa Barbara, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Columbia U, College of Phys/Surg and is affiliated with Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital and Santa Ynez Valley Cottage Hospital.



Dr. Proctor works at Alta Orthopaedics Medical Group in Santa Barbara, CA with other offices in Solvang, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Shoulder Impingement Syndrome, Rotator Cuff Tear and Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.