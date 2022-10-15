Overview of Dr. Christopher Prusinski, DO

Dr. Christopher Prusinski, DO is a Neurology Specialist in Merritt Island, FL. They specialize in Neurology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from KIRKSVILLE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Holmes Regional Medical Center and Rockledge Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Prusinski works at Steward Internal Medicine, Sebastian in Merritt Island, FL with other offices in Melbourne, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Tension Headache, Peripheral Nerve Disorders and Headache along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.