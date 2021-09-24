Dr. Christopher Pugh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pugh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christopher Pugh, MD
Overview of Dr. Christopher Pugh, MD
Dr. Christopher Pugh, MD is a Pulmonologist in Raleigh, NC. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Sleep Medicine. They graduated from University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and is affiliated with Duke Health Raleigh Hospital.
Dr. Pugh works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Pugh's Office Locations
-
1
Raleigh Pulmonary & Allergy Consult3480 Wake Forest Rd Ste 414, Raleigh, NC 27609 Directions (919) 862-5520
Hospital Affiliations
- Duke Health Raleigh Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Pugh?
Dr. Pugh is a very compassionate, thorough, professional doctor. He does not rush you through your appointment and answers all questions. I am extremely pleased with Dr. Pugh and will not use another physician for my lung issues.
About Dr. Christopher Pugh, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1972535698
Education & Certifications
- University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill
- Sleep Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pugh has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pugh accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pugh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pugh works at
Dr. Pugh has seen patients for COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Wheezing and Sleep Apnea, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pugh on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Pugh. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pugh.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pugh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pugh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.