Dr. Christopher Pyne, MD
Dr. Christopher Pyne, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Nashua, NH. They specialize in Cardiology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Interventional Cardiology. They graduated from MCP HAHNEMANN UNIV (FORMERLY ALLEGHENY UNIV) and is affiliated with Lahey Hospital and Medical Center and Southern New Hampshire Medical Center.
Lahey Cardiology at the Medical Center8 Prospect St, Nashua, NH 03060 Directions (603) 577-2039
- Lahey Hospital and Medical Center
- Southern New Hampshire Medical Center
Excellent physician I have been with for over 25. Very down to earth. Explains condition and procedures clearly in lay terms. Never feel rushed and staff is outstanding. I highly recommend Dr Pyne.
- Cardiology
- 36 years of experience
- English
- Brown University Affiliated Hospitals
- ROGER WILLIAMS HOSPITAL, PROVIDENCE RI
- MCP HAHNEMANN UNIV (FORMERLY ALLEGHENY UNIV)
- Interventional Cardiology
