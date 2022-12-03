Overview of Dr. Christopher Radawski, MD

Dr. Christopher Radawski, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Grand Rapids, MI. They graduated from MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital, Spectrum Health United Hospital and Spectrum Health Zeeland Community Hospital.



Dr. Radawski works at SHMG Gastroenterology - Lake Drive in Grand Rapids, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Diverticulosis, Intestinal and Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.