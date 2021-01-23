Dr. Christopher Rae, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rae is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christopher Rae, DDS
Dr. Christopher Rae, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Maple Grove, MN.
95th Ave15785 95th Ave N, Maple Grove, MN 55369 Directions (763) 220-6793Monday7:00am - 7:00pmTuesday7:00am - 7:00pmWednesday7:00am - 6:00pmThursday7:00am - 6:00pmFriday7:00am - 7:00pmSaturday7:00am - 2:00pm
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- HealthPartners
- Humana
- Liberty Mutual Insurance Company
- Medica
- MetLife
- PreferredOne
- Principal Financial Group
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
How was your appointment with Dr. Rae?
I came in for a consultation with Dr. Rae to have 3 teeth removed. I have cancer and needed cancer treatment but couldn't have the treatment until dental work was done. When I told Dr. Rae, out of compassion he offered to pull the teeth that day so I could get the cancer treatment sooner.
- Dentistry
- English
- Male
- 1780010025
