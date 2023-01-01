Dr. Christopher Ramsaran, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ramsaran is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christopher Ramsaran, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Christopher Ramsaran, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Miramar, FL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Memorial Regional Hospital and Memorial Regional Hospital South.
Dr. Ramsaran works at
Memorial Primary Care12781 Miramar Pkwy # 1-202, Miramar, FL 33027 Directions (954) 869-2413Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Better Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Florida
- Freedom Health
- Humana
- Magellan Complete Care
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Memorial Healthcare System
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Preferred Medical Plan
- Simply Healthcare
- Sunshine Health
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
The office staff are all pleasant and very thorough!!
- Family Medicine
- 17 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- Male
- 1417158759
- Baton Rouge General Hospital
- Jackson Memorial Hospital
- Jackson Meml Hosp University Miami Sch Med
- UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Family Practice
A board certification represents a provider's dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they've taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
- Memorial Regional Hospital
- Memorial Regional Hospital South
Dr. Ramsaran has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ramsaran accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ramsaran has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ramsaran works at
Dr. Ramsaran speaks Spanish.
54 patients have reviewed Dr. Ramsaran. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ramsaran.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ramsaran, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ramsaran appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.