Dr. Christopher Ramsey, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Christopher Ramsey, MD
Dr. Christopher Ramsey, MD is an Urology Specialist in Knoxville, TN. They specialize in Urology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Fort Loudoun Medical Center, Parkwest Medical Center and Tennova Healthcare North Knoxville Medical Center.
Dr. Ramsey's Office Locations
1
Tennessee Urology Associates Pllc9330 Park West Blvd Ste 308, Knoxville, TN 37923 Directions (865) 691-3061
2
Park West II9245 Park West Blvd, Knoxville, TN 37923 Directions (865) 690-3811Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
- 3 210 Fort Sanders West Blvd Ste 200, Knoxville, TN 37922 Directions (865) 531-5119
4
Tennessee Urology Associates Pllc7557 Dannaher Dr Ste 230, Powell, TN 37849 Directions (865) 938-5222
5
Tennessee Urology Associates Pllc550 Town Creek Rd E Ste 203, Lenoir City, TN 37772 Directions (865) 986-4713
Hospital Affiliations
- Fort Loudoun Medical Center
- Parkwest Medical Center
- Tennova Healthcare North Knoxville Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
The best surgeon I have ever dealt with. Tells you the way it is but does not talk down to you, talks with you.
About Dr. Christopher Ramsey, MD
- Urology
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1205836343
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ramsey has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ramsey accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ramsey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ramsey has seen patients for Prostate Cancer, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ramsey on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Ramsey. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ramsey.
