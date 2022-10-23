See All Ophthalmologists in Philadelphia, PA
Dr. Christopher Rapuano, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Christopher Rapuano, MD

Ophthalmology
3.9 (18)
Accepting new patients
37 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Christopher Rapuano, MD

Dr. Christopher Rapuano, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.

Dr. Rapuano works at Dept of Ophthalmology - Cornea in Philadelphia, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Corneal Diseases, Keratoconus and Corneal Ulcer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
These providers are on the medical staff of Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
Compare with other Ophthalmology Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Nancy Swartz, MD
Dr. Nancy Swartz, MD
0.0 (0)
View Profile
Dr. David Fischer, MD
Dr. David Fischer, MD
0.0 (0)
View Profile
Dr. Leslie Katz, MD
Dr. Leslie Katz, MD
0.0 (0)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.

Dr. Rapuano's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Dept of Ophthalmology - Cornea
    840 Walnut St Ste 920, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (215) 928-3180

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Thomas Jefferson University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Corneal Diseases
Keratoconus
Corneal Ulcer
Corneal Diseases
Keratoconus
Corneal Ulcer

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Cornea Surgery Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Cornea Transplant Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Blocked Tear Duct Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Excision or Destruction of Lesion of Cornea Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Ocular Surface Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Anisocoria Chevron Icon
Anterior Vitrectomy Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Blepharorrhaphy Chevron Icon
Blind Hypotensive Eye Chevron Icon
Corneal Erosion Chevron Icon
Corneal Tattooing Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Exotropia Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Eye Test
Hypertropia Chevron Icon
Hyphema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hyphema
Hypotropia Chevron Icon
Malignant Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Ocular Prosthetics Chevron Icon
Paracentesis of Anterior Eye Chevron Icon
Paralytic Strabismus Chevron Icon
Photorefractive Keratectomy (PRK) Chevron Icon
Pigment Dispersion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Pterygium Surgery Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) Chevron Icon
Scleral Reinforcement Surgery Chevron Icon
Sympathetic Uveitis Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Vitrectomy (incl. Macular Hole Repair) Chevron Icon
Vitreoretinal Surgery Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Rapuano?

    Oct 23, 2022
    I was referred to Dr.Rapuano by a retina specialist to perform a YAG laser capsulotomy to get rid of blurred vision after cataract surgery. After a thorough eye examination he confirmed that the YAG would probably help me and explained what to expect. He performed the YAG on me a couple weeks later and I am seeing much better thanks to him.
    Ron C. — Oct 23, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Christopher Rapuano, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Christopher Rapuano, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Rapuano to family and friends

    Dr. Rapuano's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Rapuano

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Christopher Rapuano, MD.

    About Dr. Christopher Rapuano, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 37 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, French
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1437157799
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of Iowa Coll Med Hosp & Clin
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Wills Eye Hospital
    Residency
    Internship
    • MOUNT AUBURN HOSPITAL
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Brown University / Alpert Medical School
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Christopher Rapuano, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rapuano is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Rapuano has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Rapuano has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Rapuano works at Dept of Ophthalmology - Cornea in Philadelphia, PA. View the full address on Dr. Rapuano’s profile.

    Dr. Rapuano has seen patients for Corneal Diseases, Keratoconus and Corneal Ulcer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rapuano on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    18 patients have reviewed Dr. Rapuano. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rapuano.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rapuano, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rapuano appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Christopher Rapuano, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.