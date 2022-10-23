Overview of Dr. Christopher Rapuano, MD

Dr. Christopher Rapuano, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.



Dr. Rapuano works at Dept of Ophthalmology - Cornea in Philadelphia, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Corneal Diseases, Keratoconus and Corneal Ulcer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.