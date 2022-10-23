Dr. Christopher Rapuano, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rapuano is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christopher Rapuano, MD
Overview of Dr. Christopher Rapuano, MD
Dr. Christopher Rapuano, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.
Dr. Rapuano's Office Locations
Dept of Ophthalmology - Cornea840 Walnut St Ste 920, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Directions (215) 928-3180
Hospital Affiliations
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I was referred to Dr.Rapuano by a retina specialist to perform a YAG laser capsulotomy to get rid of blurred vision after cataract surgery. After a thorough eye examination he confirmed that the YAG would probably help me and explained what to expect. He performed the YAG on me a couple weeks later and I am seeing much better thanks to him.
About Dr. Christopher Rapuano, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 37 years of experience
- English, French
Education & Certifications
- University of Iowa Coll Med Hosp & Clin
- Wills Eye Hospital
- MOUNT AUBURN HOSPITAL
- Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons
- Brown University / Alpert Medical School
- Ophthalmology
Dr. Rapuano works at
