Overview

Dr. Christopher Ravage, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Kennewick, WA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from CREIGHTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Kadlec Regional Medical Center, Prosser Memorial Hospital and Trios Women's and Children's Hospital.



Dr. Ravage works at Trios Care Center in Kennewick, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Electrocardiogram (EKG), Heart Disease and Chest Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.