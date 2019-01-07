Dr. Christopher Ravage, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ravage is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christopher Ravage, MD
Overview
Dr. Christopher Ravage, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Kennewick, WA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from CREIGHTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Kadlec Regional Medical Center, Prosser Memorial Hospital and Trios Women's and Children's Hospital.
Locations
Frank E Cole MD3730 Plaza Way, Kennewick, WA 99338 Directions (509) 221-6450
Hospital Affiliations
- Kadlec Regional Medical Center
- Prosser Memorial Hospital
- Trios Women's and Children's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Ravage managed my heart attack like the pro he is, affording me the opportunity to survive with no permanent heart damage. I’m forever grateful to him.
About Dr. Christopher Ravage, MD
- Cardiology
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1588691406
Education & Certifications
- CREIGHTON UNIVERSITY
Dr. Ravage has seen patients for Electrocardiogram (EKG), Heart Disease and Chest Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ravage on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
