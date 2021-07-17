Overview of Dr. Christopher Reeder, DO

Dr. Christopher Reeder, DO is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Dayton, OH. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY and is affiliated with Highland District Hospital and Wayne HealthCare.



They frequently treat conditions like Wound Repair, Excision of Benign Skin Lesion and Excision of Skin Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.