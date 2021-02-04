Overview

Dr. Christopher Reeves, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Macon, GA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Medical University of South Carolina and is affiliated with Atrium Health Navicent The Medical Center, Piedmont Macon Medical Center and Piedmont Macon North Hospital.



Dr. Reeves works at Mercer Medicine in Macon, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.