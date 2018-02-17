See All Otolaryngologists in Wahiawa, HI
Dr. Christopher Regala, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Christopher Regala, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
1.9 (17)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Christopher Regala, MD

Dr. Christopher Regala, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Wahiawa, HI. They completed their fellowship with Boston University Medical Center

Dr. Regala works at Hugh N. Hazenfield M.d. F.a.c.s. in Wahiawa, HI with other offices in Aiea, HI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Dr. Regala's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Hugh N. Hazenfield M.d. F.a.c.s.
    302 California Ave Ste 216, Wahiawa, HI 96786 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (808) 622-2626
  2. 2
    Hugo Higa MD LLC
    98-1079 Moanalua Rd Ste 660, Aiea, HI 96701 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (808) 622-2626
    Monday
    8:30am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 1:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 4:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Pali Momi Medical Center
  • The Queens Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Ablation or Excision of Nasal Turbinates
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage
Ablation or Excision of Nasal Turbinates
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Ablation or Excision of Nasal Turbinates Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Antrostomy and Antrotomy (Sinus Surgery) Chevron Icon
Cervical Lymph Node Dissection Chevron Icon
Diagnostic Nasal and-or Sinus Endoscopy Chevron Icon
Ethmoidectomy (Sinus Surgery) Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Excision of Parotid, Sublingual, or Submandibular Gland Chevron Icon
Excision or Destruction of Palate or Uvula Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision or Destruction of Pharynx Lesion Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Hearing Screening Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Intranasal or Sinus Procedure Chevron Icon
Laryngoscopy - Laryngotomy - Laryngectomy - Pharyngolaryngectomy - Pharyngectomy Chevron Icon
Laryngoscopy and Laryngotomy Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Middle Ear Implant Candidacy Evaluation Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Puncture Aspiration Chevron Icon
Rhinoseptoplasty Chevron Icon
Sphenoidotomy (Sinus Surgery) Chevron Icon
Thyroid Lobectomy Chevron Icon
Thyroid Scan Chevron Icon
Thyroidectomy or Thyroid Lobectomy Chevron Icon
Tracheal Surgery Chevron Icon
Vestibule and Floor of Mouth, Excision or Destruction Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • AlohaCare
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Hawaii Laborers' Joint Trust Funds
    • Hawaii Medical Assurance Association (HMAA)
    • MultiPlan
    • Southwest Service Administrators, Inc.
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    1.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (13)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Regala?

    Feb 17, 2018
    I’m surprised by some of the negative reviews. I’ve been seeing Dr. Regala for about 7 - 8 years and it’s always been such a good experience. He’s professional, he listens, and most importantly his treatment for my chronic ear issues has been outstanding. I love that gives me little tricks to prevent pain and he also encourages questions. I recommend without hesitation.
    Liz Rago in Kahuku, HI — Feb 17, 2018
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Christopher Regala, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Christopher Regala, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Regala to family and friends

    Dr. Regala's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Regala

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Christopher Regala, MD.

    About Dr. Christopher Regala, MD

    Specialties
    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1205852217
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Boston University Medical Center
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Charles Drew University
    Residency
    Internship
    • Stanford Hospitals and Clinics
    Internship
    Board Certifications
    • Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Christopher Regala, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Regala is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Regala has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Regala has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    17 patients have reviewed Dr. Regala. The overall rating for this provider is 1.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Regala.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Regala, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Regala appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Christopher Regala, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.