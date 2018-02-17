Dr. Christopher Regala, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Regala is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christopher Regala, MD
Overview of Dr. Christopher Regala, MD
Dr. Christopher Regala, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Wahiawa, HI. They completed their fellowship with Boston University Medical Center
Dr. Regala's Office Locations
Hugh N. Hazenfield M.d. F.a.c.s.302 California Ave Ste 216, Wahiawa, HI 96786 Directions (808) 622-2626
Hugo Higa MD LLC98-1079 Moanalua Rd Ste 660, Aiea, HI 96701 Directions (808) 622-2626Monday8:30am - 4:00pmTuesday8:30am - 4:00pmWednesday8:30am - 1:00pmThursday8:30am - 4:00pmFriday8:30am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Pali Momi Medical Center
- The Queens Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- AlohaCare
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Hawaii Laborers' Joint Trust Funds
- Hawaii Medical Assurance Association (HMAA)
- MultiPlan
- Southwest Service Administrators, Inc.
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I’m surprised by some of the negative reviews. I’ve been seeing Dr. Regala for about 7 - 8 years and it’s always been such a good experience. He’s professional, he listens, and most importantly his treatment for my chronic ear issues has been outstanding. I love that gives me little tricks to prevent pain and he also encourages questions. I recommend without hesitation.
About Dr. Christopher Regala, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Boston University Medical Center
- Charles Drew University
- Stanford Hospitals and Clinics
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Regala has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Regala accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Regala has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Regala speaks Spanish.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Regala. The overall rating for this provider is 1.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Regala.
