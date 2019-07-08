Dr. Christopher Reid, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Reid is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christopher Reid, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Christopher Reid, MD
Dr. Christopher Reid, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Fort Walton Beach, FL. They specialize in Nephrology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Nephrology. They graduated from The Brody School Of Medicine At East Carolina University and is affiliated with Andalusia Health, Ascension Sacred Heart Pensacola, HCA Florida Fort Walton-destin Hospital, HCA Florida Twin Cities Hospital and Healthmark Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Reid's Office Locations
Renalus-Center for Kidney Care925 Mar Walt Dr Ste 1, Fort Walton Beach, FL 32547 Directions (205) 206-8477
Renalus Center for Kidney Care319 Green Acres Rd Ste 103, Ft Walton Bch, FL 32547 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Andalusia Health
- Ascension Sacred Heart Pensacola
- HCA Florida Fort Walton-destin Hospital
- HCA Florida Twin Cities Hospital
- Healthmark Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Annual visit. Been to see him for the past 3 years. Did not see him on my last visit. Had some PA there instead. I have to highest review for Dr Reed. However, i want to see him not some assistant when i go to an appointment.
About Dr. Christopher Reid, MD
- Nephrology
- 26 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1174525364
Education & Certifications
- Alleghany Regional Hospital
- Alleghany Regional Hospital
- University Of Virginia Hospital
- The Brody School Of Medicine At East Carolina University
- Nephrology
