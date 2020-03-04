Dr. Christopher Reid, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Reid is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christopher Reid, MD
Overview of Dr. Christopher Reid, MD
Dr. Christopher Reid, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Bryn Mawr, PA. They specialize in Neurology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University, Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Bryn Mawr Hospital and Lankenau Medical Center.
Dr. Reid works at
Dr. Reid's Office Locations
-
1
Bryn Mawr Hospital Neurology825 Old Lancaster Rd Ste 370, Bryn Mawr, PA 19010 Directions (610) 527-8140
Hospital Affiliations
- Bryn Mawr Hospital
- Lankenau Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Reid?
I was impressed on how thorough he was. He wrote everything down-symptoms, medications etc. He made some suggestions. Since gave me a examination (memory, coordination etc) and reviewed my medications, I have confidence that he's come to the right conclusion. I found him compassionate, thorough and friendly. I am a new patient-had to switch because my other neurologist in this practice recently retired.
About Dr. Christopher Reid, MD
- Neurology
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1821013079
Education & Certifications
- University Of Md Med Sys
- Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University, Thomas Jefferson University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Reid has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Reid accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Reid has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Reid works at
Dr. Reid has seen patients for Headache, Peripheral Nerve Disorders and All Headaches (incl. Migraine), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Reid on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
32 patients have reviewed Dr. Reid. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Reid.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Reid, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Reid appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.