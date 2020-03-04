See All Neurologists in Bryn Mawr, PA
Dr. Christopher Reid, MD

Neurology
2.6 (31)
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Christopher Reid, MD

Dr. Christopher Reid, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Bryn Mawr, PA. They specialize in Neurology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University, Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Bryn Mawr Hospital and Lankenau Medical Center.

Dr. Reid works at Bryn Mawr Medical Specialists Association Neurology in Bryn Mawr, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Headache, Peripheral Nerve Disorders and All Headaches (incl. Migraine) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Compare with other Neurology Specialists
Dr. Reid's Office Locations

    Bryn Mawr Hospital Neurology
    825 Old Lancaster Rd Ste 370, Bryn Mawr, PA 19010 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (610) 527-8140

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Bryn Mawr Hospital
  • Lankenau Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Headache
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Headache
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)

Treatment frequency



Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Deep Brain Stimulation Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
EEG (Electroencephalogram) Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery Chevron Icon
Evoked Potential Test Chevron Icon
Functional Movement Screening Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test Chevron Icon
Head CT Scan Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lyme Disease Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Myasthenia Gravis Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Nerve Conduction Studies Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Sleep-Related Leg Cramp Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sudoscan
Syncope Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wada Test Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Anosmia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anosmia
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuritis Chevron Icon
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Cluster Headache Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Confusion Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dementia
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Dystonia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dystonia
Ear Disorders Chevron Icon
EMG (Electromyography) Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Loss of Taste Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Nerve Sheath Tumors Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Parkinsonism Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Polymyositis Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Post-Concussion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Postherpetic Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Tic Disorders Chevron Icon
Tourette's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tremor
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan
    • UPMC

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 32 ratings
    Patient Ratings (32)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (18)
    Tell Us About Yourself

    About Dr. Christopher Reid, MD

    • Neurology
    • 34 years of experience
    Education & Certifications

    Frequently Asked Questions

