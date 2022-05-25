Overview

Dr. Christopher Remishofsky, MD is a Dermatologist in Sterling Hts, MI. They graduated from DREXEL UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak and Beaumont Hospital, Troy.



Dr. Remishofsky works at Georgetown Dermatologists in Sterling Hts, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage, Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration and Contact Dermatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.