Dr. Christopher Reynolds, MD
Overview of Dr. Christopher Reynolds, MD
Dr. Christopher Reynolds, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Ridgefield, CT. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Danbury Hospital.
They frequently treat conditions like Allergic Conjunctivitis, Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) and Dry Eyes along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Reynolds' Office Locations
- 1 898 Ethan Allen Hwy, Ridgefield, CT 06877 Directions (860) 355-8234
Hospital Affiliations
- Danbury Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I would not hesitate to recommend Dr. Reynolds to anyone seeking the best eye care n the New Milford or Ridgefield areas. I would travel two hours to see him because he is the most thorough and competent ophthalmologist I have ever met. His knowledge is extraordinary and, unlike other eye doctors, he is not in a rush. He is very detail oriented and when I call, he gets on the phone. How many doctors can you say that about? He is down to earth and very personable also. All around--excellent experience and I highly recommend him.
About Dr. Christopher Reynolds, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1386733491
Education & Certifications
- ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE
