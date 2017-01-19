Dr. Reynolds has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Christopher Reynolds, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Christopher Reynolds, MD
Dr. Christopher Reynolds, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Brighton, MI. They specialize in Hematology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Weill Cornell Medical and is affiliated with Saint Joseph Mercy Livingston Hospital, St. Joseph Mercy Ann Arbor and St. Joseph Mercy Chelsea.
St. Joseph Mercy Livingston Hospital7575 Grand River Rd, Brighton, MI 48114 Directions (810) 844-7290
IHA Hematology & Oncology5303 Elliott Dr # 210, Ypsilanti, MI 48197 Directions (734) 712-1000
- Saint Joseph Mercy Livingston Hospital
- St. Joseph Mercy Ann Arbor
- St. Joseph Mercy Chelsea
Dr Reynolds is so dedicated, knowledgeable and caring. He has been my lymphoma doctor for almost two years now. He treated me with immunotherapy that put me in remission. He is aware of the most current treatments and is so encouraging and hopeful. He's a lifesaver! His oncology nurse is so helpful, takes your calls and gets answers for you right away. She's great.
- Hematology
- 32 years of experience
- English
- University of Michigan Hospitals
- Cornell-Ny Hosp
- University Of Minnesota
- Weill Cornell Medical
- Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
