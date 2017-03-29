See All Pediatric Gastroenterologists in Las Vegas, NV
Dr. Christopher Rhee, MD

Pediatric Gastroenterology
2.3 (15)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Christopher Rhee, MD is a Pediatric Gastroenterology Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They graduated from Chicago Medical School and is affiliated with Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center.

Dr. Rhee works at Pediatric Gastroenterology & Nutrition Associates in Las Vegas, NV. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Pediatric Gastroenterology & Nutrition Associates
    3196 S Maryland Pkwy Ste 309, Las Vegas, NV 89109 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (888) 382-2156
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    Pediatric Gastroenterology & Nutrition Associates
    653 N Town Center Dr Ste 412, Las Vegas, NV 89144 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (888) 382-2389

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Ultrasound, Endoanal
pH Probe
Colorectal Cancer Screening
Ultrasound, Endoanal
pH Probe
Colorectal Cancer Screening

Treatment frequency



Ultrasound, Endoanal Chevron Icon
pH Probe Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Colon Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Duodenal Polypectomy Chevron Icon
Endoscopy (Esophagus, Stomach, Small Intestine) Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Scan Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Hepatitis A Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis Screening Chevron Icon
Impedance Testing Chevron Icon
Liver Function Test Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Esophageal Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Wireless pH Testing Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Breath Testing Chevron Icon
Capsule Endoscopy Chevron Icon
Celiac Disease Chevron Icon
Chronic Constipation Chevron Icon
Chronic Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Colonoscopy Chevron Icon
Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, and Sigmoidoscopy Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Cyclic Vomiting Syndrome Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Duodenal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Duodenitis Chevron Icon
Dysentery Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Eosinophilic Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Esophageal Motility Disorders Chevron Icon
Esophageal pH Monitoring Chevron Icon
Esophageal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Failure to Thrive Chevron Icon
Feeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Malabsorption Chevron Icon
Heartburn Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
Indigestion Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Lactose Intolerance Chevron Icon
Liver Diseases and Disorders Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Manometry Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Pancreatitis Chevron Icon
Percutaneous Biopsy With Drainage Chevron Icon
Percutaneous Edoscopic Gastrostomy (PEG) Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Unexplained Weight Loss Chevron Icon
Viral Enteritis Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Vomiting Disorders Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Culinary Health Fund
    • First Health
    • Health Plan of Nevada
    • HealthChoice
    • Healthfirst
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • PHCS
    • Preferred Health Systems
    • Tricare
    • Triwest
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (10)
    About Dr. Christopher Rhee, MD

    • Pediatric Gastroenterology
    • English, Spanish
    • 1750365961
    Education & Certifications

    • University Of California
    • Kaiser Foundation
    • Chicago Medical School
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Christopher Rhee, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rhee is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Rhee has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Rhee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Rhee works at Pediatric Gastroenterology & Nutrition Associates in Las Vegas, NV. View the full address on Dr. Rhee’s profile.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Rhee. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rhee.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rhee, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rhee appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

