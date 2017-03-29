Dr. Christopher Rhee, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rhee is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christopher Rhee, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Christopher Rhee, MD is a Pediatric Gastroenterology Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They graduated from Chicago Medical School and is affiliated with Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center.
Dr. Rhee works at
Locations
Pediatric Gastroenterology & Nutrition Associates3196 S Maryland Pkwy Ste 309, Las Vegas, NV 89109 Directions (888) 382-2156Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Pediatric Gastroenterology & Nutrition Associates653 N Town Center Dr Ste 412, Las Vegas, NV 89144 Directions (888) 382-2389
Hospital Affiliations
- Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Culinary Health Fund
- First Health
- Health Plan of Nevada
- HealthChoice
- Healthfirst
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- PHCS
- Preferred Health Systems
- Tricare
- Triwest
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
wish i still could see him
About Dr. Christopher Rhee, MD
- Pediatric Gastroenterology
- English, Spanish
- 1750365961
Education & Certifications
- University Of California
- Kaiser Foundation
- Chicago Medical School
Dr. Rhee has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rhee accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rhee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rhee speaks Spanish.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Rhee. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rhee.
