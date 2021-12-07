Overview of Dr. Christopher Ricks, MD

Dr. Christopher Ricks, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Provo, UT. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 8 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University of Texas At Houston / Medical School At Houston and is affiliated with Gunnison Valley Hospital.



Dr. Ricks works at Excel Eye Center in Provo, UT with other offices in Saratoga Springs, UT and Spanish Fork, UT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.