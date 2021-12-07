Dr. Christopher Ricks, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ricks is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christopher Ricks, MD
Overview of Dr. Christopher Ricks, MD
Dr. Christopher Ricks, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Provo, UT. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 8 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University of Texas At Houston / Medical School At Houston and is affiliated with Gunnison Valley Hospital.
Dr. Ricks works at
Dr. Ricks' Office Locations
Provo1735 N STATE ST, Provo, UT 84604 Directions (801) 379-2929
Excel Eye Center1305 N Commerce Dr Ste 120, Saratoga Springs, UT 84045 Directions (801) 379-2929
Excel Eye Center325 W Center St Ste 204, Spanish Fork, UT 84660 Directions (801) 465-2575
Hospital Affiliations
- Gunnison Valley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Altius Health Plans
- Ameritas
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Guardian
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MetLife
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield of Utah
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Christopher Ricks performed my cataract surgeries last month, and I had an amazingly good experience. He is competent, kind, communicative, and does his work at an exceptionally high level. Highly recommended. I will never go to anyone else. I now have 20-20 vision in both eyes, BTW, and the surgery was painless and easy.
About Dr. Christopher Ricks, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 8 years of experience
- English, Tongan
- 1255727905
Education & Certifications
- Moran Eye Center, University of Utah
- University of Utah Hospital
- University of Texas At Houston / Medical School At Houston
- BYU
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ricks has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ricks accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ricks has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ricks works at
Dr. Ricks speaks Tongan.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Ricks. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ricks.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ricks, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ricks appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.